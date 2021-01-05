Pearl street to permanently close due to construction project

JOPLIN, Mo. — Drivers should get ready to say goodbye to a major street in downtown Joplin.

Pearl Avenue will soon be shutting down for good. Plans for a new and expanded operation will move it to a new location – and part of that is directly on Pearl Avenue.

Erik Theis, Jasper Co. Ct. Admin., said, “The building is actually going to be across Pearl Street at 7th so Pearl Street going North will no longer be available.”

And it’s not just the street itself that’s impacted. Temporary fencing will soon go up, surrounding the entire construction site. The courts building will still be open and conducting business. But the adjacent parking lots won’t.

“Public parking immediately close to the courts building will no longer be available.”

The construction fencing will close nearly all of the block from Pearl west to Byers Avenue, Pearl Avenue itself from 6th to 7th Street, and half the block just east of Pearl.

“Public parking would be on the street, that would be available, there are also a variety of locations downtown.”

Workers hope courts building visitors will respect private offices and churches nearby and avoid those parking lots.

“We’d ask the public not to park in those locations, be respectful of their rights as well and it’s just going to be inconvenient for everybody.”

Workers expect to close off the street and construction area at the end of the week. Construction is expected to take a couple of years.