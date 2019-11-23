Pearl Harbor veteran returns home

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A Pearl Harbor sailor from Southeast Kansas will finally be laid to rest in his hometown.

The day before he died, Hadley Heavin wrote his family a letter, so they assumed he was still alive.

But, he never came home and now this is bringing his family the closure they’ve needed all these years.

Heavin served as a fireman first class on the USS West Virginia, but died in the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 8 decades ago.

Heavin’s brother Charlie sent DNA to the Navy back in 2017.

On Tuesday, his family learned the DNA was linked to remains on the USS Virginia which was Hadley Heavin.

His remains will come home to his family in Baxter Springs, finally giving them the closure they’ve been waiting for.

Mary Hilton, Heavin’s niece, said, “It is closure. I think it it’s amazing to know that. We know that he’s been identified and that we can close that book and bring him home.”

Heavin’s nieces say he has remained a huge part of their tightly knit family.

They say although they never got a chance to meet him, they’ve shared stories over the years.

They also say they’ve learned so much in the last three days and for that they are thankful.