JOPLIN, Mo. — Construction fencing is now blocking off Pearl Avenue for one block, from 7th Street to 6th Street.

Crews put the barriers in Friday morning, the latest step towards constructing a new Jasper County courts building.

Those plans call for the new complex to sit across parts of two blocks, including what had been a section of Pearl.

Construction estimates call for a two year build, with the new structure ready for business in 2023.