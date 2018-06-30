Peace Lutheran Church 4th Annual Car & Truck Show for Crosslines

JOPLIN, Mo. - One Joplin church supports another local ministry by rallying its members for a car show.

Peace Lutheran Church hosted its 4th Annual Car and Truck Show to benefit Crosslines Ministries.

Community members rolled about 40 cars into the church parking lot and raised more than $700.

Crosslines has a food and clothing pantry for whoever may need some help in the community.

"Service is what we are about. It's about the lord. It's about reaching out into our community and sharing our Christian values. And this all seems to mesh pretty well," says Pat Tikkanen with Peace Lutheran Church.

"Crosslines could not exist without these churches and our generous and serving hearted community," says Lyn Heikkila with Crosslines Ministries.

This year they got lucky with the sunshine, last year it was pouring, but even that didn't keep any of the car owners from coming out to show their support.

