Peace Church Cemetery honoring veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Peace Church Cemetery is honoring those who served our country on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Sunday the cemetery and Local American Legion Post 13 set wreaths on 23 veterans gravestones.

The cemetery says its a small way to thank veterans for their service.

Jim Beeler, President of Peace Church Cemetery Association, says, “The veterans is the one who makes this country free. If it wasn’t for the freedom of them serving in the wars we wouldn’t be where we are at today. So we just wanted to more than honor them for what they’ve been able to do for us these past years. And what little bit can we do but to put a wreath or flag at their grave.”

A committee member bought the wreaths and modern woodman matched the donations.

Peace Church Cemetery will leave the wreaths up until after Christmas.