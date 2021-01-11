Paycheck Protection Program reopens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday is the official day — small businesses have another opportunity for help during the pandemic.

The U.S. Small Business Administration re-opened the Paycheck Protection Program Monday for new and re-existing borrowers. Marketing and Public Information Manager of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Erin Slifka says that small businesses should take advantage of this P.P.P. Loan.

Erin Slifka – Marketing And Public Information Manager, said, “It’s gonna provide that bottom line assistance that they would need to continue their business and also take care of their employees.”

Slifka encourages small businesses owners to visit with with the local S.B.D.C. Office, Financial institutions who they bank with, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce website for more resources on additional funding.