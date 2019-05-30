Pay increase coming to Joplin School employees next school year

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin School District employees will see a little extra money in their paychecks next school year.

During Tuesday night's school board meeting, members approved raises for most of the district's 1,500 part-time and full-time employees. The rest will be approved at the next meeting, meaning all district employees will see a bump in pay next year.

For current teachers in the district, they'll see anywhere from $1,400 to $2,000 more.

New teachers will now make more than $37,000 a year.

School leaders say the goal is to not only make sure they can recruit good teachers, but all make sure they stay in the district.

"We do work with our local NEH chapter with our teachers, so it was a combined effort working together, so we were able to come to a resolution that was very positive for our district and our teachers," says Sarah Mwangi, Joplin Schools.

The money for the raises will come from the district's general operation budget and is already included in next year's budget, so it will not take away from any other funding.

