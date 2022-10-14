Lamar, Mo. — A Lamar park will be adding a new feature thanks to a generous donation. Danny Little is donating $50,000 to Barton County Memorial Park. It will pay for the future “Doris Little Barton County Memorial Nurses Pavilion” honoring both his mother and the nurses of the county.

The donation is the latest in the efforts to expand the Lamar park.

“Memorial Park is being built, you know, by the community support and generous donations. You know, we couldn’t do it without that. And so for him to pay tribute to his mom is real nice,” said Joe David, Barton Co. Memorial Park.

Another donation of $35,000 comes from Redneck Outdoor Products– and will pay to add nearly 900 feet of new sidewalks to the park.