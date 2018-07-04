News

Patton requests to withdraw guilty plea to murder charges

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 07:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 07:11 PM CDT

A Southeast Kansas man is asking the court to let him withdraw his guilty plea to murder charges.

59 year old Jeffery Patton of Parsons was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison earlier this year for second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from the August 2015 death of his son, Preston Patton.

Officers say when they arrived on scene that day, they found Preston dead from gunshot wounds. Jeffery Patton had originally faced first degree murder charges, but entered the plea to second degree murder earlier this year.

In paperwork filed with the courts, Patton says he received ineffective counsel from his attorney at the time. A hearing before a judge on the request has been set for November 19.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected