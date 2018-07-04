Patton requests to withdraw guilty plea to murder charges

A Southeast Kansas man is asking the court to let him withdraw his guilty plea to murder charges.

59 year old Jeffery Patton of Parsons was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison earlier this year for second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from the August 2015 death of his son, Preston Patton.

Officers say when they arrived on scene that day, they found Preston dead from gunshot wounds. Jeffery Patton had originally faced first degree murder charges, but entered the plea to second degree murder earlier this year.

In paperwork filed with the courts, Patton says he received ineffective counsel from his attorney at the time. A hearing before a judge on the request has been set for November 19.