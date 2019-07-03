Patriotic chalk art surprise from Joplin neighborhood kids

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin women gets a patriotic surprise Tuesday morning.

Anna Ruth Crampton Mosbaugh saw this chalk art surprise when she went outside. It was created by some neighborhood children that like to draw. In addition to the fireworks, it had a decidedly patriotic theme.

“Anna Ruth is really, really fun to play with so we thought that she would like this so we did it, we did the American flag because her husband used to be in the Navy.” Clara Rizo, Chalk Artist

“It’s a wonderful way to start a day knowing that your neighborhood children would do this for you for the 4th of July.” Anna Ruth Crampton Mosbaugh, Received Chalk Art from Neighborhood Kids

Crampton says the neighborhood children now have her permission to draw on the driveway for any future holiday.