INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to meet one of his biggest fans.

‘Happy Days’ actor Henry Winkler has expressed his great desire to meet Mahomes and got that chance on Sunday night.

Winkler also met Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the sidelines.

Even FOX4’s Rob Collins got to snap a picture with the Fonz.

Winkler is currently starring in the award-winning HBO show ‘Barry’ for which he has won a Primetime Emmy for his role.