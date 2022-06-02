KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The first Whataburger location owned by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting ready to open its doors.

The new restaurant, located at 10780 Parallel Parkway at the Legends, will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

“As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes said. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

The lobby will open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the drive-thru will be open 24/7.

Traffic Map

The restaurant will include a custom mural along with Mahomes’ jersey and a “#15” plaque.

This is the first location under the KMO Burger investment company that includes Mahomes and the fifth store overall in the metro.

Additionally, the groundbreaking for another location at 400 NW Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri, is set for Tuesday, June 14 at 3 p.m.

More Whataburger locations are on the horizon for KMO Burger —

2022:

400 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri

11300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas

7791 W 159th Street, Overland Park, Kansas

NE corner of I-435 and Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri

2023:

14123 W 135th Street, Olathe, Kansas

9100 block of MO-45, Parkville, Missouri

Highway 152 and North Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

8851 N Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Two more corporate owned locations in Raymore and Overland Park are expected to open in 2022.