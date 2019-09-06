Parts of Jasper County under voluntary boil advisory

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– Jasper County has issued a voluntary boil advisory for the following areas:

Turkey Creek Bridge – South and Black Cat Road.

20th Street to the Kansas State Line

You may need to take the following precautions:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Use of bottled water may be a feasible, alternative to boiling tap when under a boil order. Do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker or use any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled or buy ice. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least on minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

Water used for hand washing or bathing does not need to be boiled.