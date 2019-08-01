Partnership helps provide free comprehensive child identification program

JOPLIN, Mo – A Joplin Masonic Fellowship Lodge partners with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri to give local families peace of mind.

The lodge is assisting the club with the MoCHIP Program, a comprehensive child identification program. It’s a measure of protection against the increasing problem of missing and abducted children. Missouri Freemason volunteers will help children and young adults, ages zero to 21, sign up for the free program. And participants don’t have to be from Missouri, MoCHIP will process children from bordering states as well.

“On average, it’s somewhere around 2,000 kids a day are reported missing or abducted. This is Amber Alert compliant so they can literally take this packet, hand it to an officer, the officer can get in their car and instantly get this information out.” Michael Lowrey, Fellowship Masonic Lodge #345 Joplin Member

The program consists of 5 components:

Digital Photographs

Digital Fingerprints

Child Information and Emergency Contacts

Dental Bite Impression

Two Laminated ID Cards

The event will be this Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. It’s completely free and there is no limit to how many kids they’ll sign up. Parents or guardians must be present to fill out the permission form.