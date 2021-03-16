Parsons working on comprehensive 10 year plan

PARSONS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas town is putting a personal touch into developing its future. What’s Parsons doing to make the most of its next 10 years?

It’s called a comprehensive plan, and this is a statewide requirement for Kansas. Most times it’s created through city governments, but Parsons want to make sure it’s not just them making the decisions.

Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development, said, “This plan will be the strategy behind it, giving us a road map on how to get where we’re going.”

And where they’re going is hopefully a brighter future. The state of Kansas requires every city to have a comprehensive plan to help with development. And Parsons city officials don’t want this to be only their project, they want to open it to the residents.

“We really want to encourage participation from the community, and this is individuals, every level, every demographic.”

They’ve been reaching out to everyone they can, from national chains, to the local businesses who know people by name.

Dave Mattox, Bleacher Gear Owner, said, “Small business is important and people count on us. Obviously I think it would be better for me and for all small businesses if we got some kind of say so in the things they’re planning on doing.”

Those concerns and needs from places like Bleacher Gear will help the city.

“It’s going to be something that’s going to help us when we do our budget, when we do our planning and zoning, when we do economic development, when we do community engagement,” said Zaleski.

Helping create a plan which will be used for the next decade.

“At least this provides the road map to get to that point and really encourages us to reevaluate all the time, that’s how the living document works.”

And create a community residents and businesses can be proud of.

“People want to give their opinion, and people want to feel like they’re heard, and so I think it’s a good deal for everyone that they’re going the extra effort to listen to what everyone wants,” said Mattox.

Right now the city is gathering public opinions through focus groups, interviews, and surveys. Surveys can be found on the city’s Facebook page where they’ll be providing updates to plan development.