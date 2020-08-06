Parsons will not increase property taxes

PARSONS, Ks. — Parsons City Commissioners have decided not to impose a property tax increase for the 2021 budget.

City Manager Debbie Lamb had proposed a tax rate increase of $0.80 or 2 mills because of the reduction in revenue caused by the pandemic.

City Commissioners said they would not vote for a tax increase, no matter how small it was.

Instead, the city will rely on a health insurance reserve fund that has been untouched for several years.

The reserve fund was started with money left over from when the city was self-insured.