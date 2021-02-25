Parsons to hold Egg My Yard event

PARSONS, Ks. — Yards will soon be egged in one Southeast Kansas community.

But it’ll be for a good cause. The Parsons Recreation Commission is holding its Egg My Yard Event.

Easter morning, volunteers will hide candy-filled eggs in yards of those to sign-up. All proceeds will go right back into the community.

Ariana Bennett, Community Center Administrator, said, “All the proceeds will go to the Umbarger Betts family memorial scholarship fund and those allow every child 18 and under to participate in our programs or events.”

To place an order – just contact the Parsons Recreation Commission.