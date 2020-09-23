Parsons to extend mask mandate for 11 more weeks

PARSONS, Ks. — Commissioners in Parsons vote to extend the city’s mask mandate for 11 more weeks.

A few people spoke publicly against the mandate at Monday night’s commissioners meeting. They were hoping masks could be a personal choice, versus a mandate.

But, the city’s police chief said he currently has 3 more staff members testing positive with COVID-19. He says they all likely got it from responding to calls.

The chief says masks are a tool to help the community keep each other safe, and many residents have accepted the mask ordinance.

Police officers have issued less than two-dozen verbal warnings, and only one citation since the ordinance began on July 6th.

After a unanimous vote, all five commissioners approved the mask ordinance. They say the pandemic is a world-wide issue, not just a local issue.

The extension will expire at 11:59 pm on December 7th, 2020.