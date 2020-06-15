Parsons to complete annual water cleaning

PARSONS, Kan. — Tap water in Parsons may taste a little different for a while beginning Monday as the city performs an annual cleaning of the distribution system.

The “chlorine burn” will last about a month and will coincide with the Parsons Fire Department flushing the fire hydrants around town, allowing the chlorine to easily move through the distribution system.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends public water supplies that use a combined chlorine residual perform annual cleaning of distribution lines.