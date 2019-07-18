Parsons teen performs CPR to save cousin’s life

PARSONS, Kan. – It’s a perfect case of right place, right time.

Last week, a 16-year-old in Parsons saved her cousin from drowning using the skills she learned from being a lifeguard at the town’s pool.

July 10th started out like any day for Jairen Burns, her small cousins were visiting from Texas and they played a little game of hide and seek. When her 3-year-old cousin Jackson went to go find a hiding spot, he found his way into their pool, which was in a gated area that was locked. When his cousins found him, Jackson was floating face down in the pool. And that’s when Jairen knew she had to act fast. She performed CPR on her young cousin while her grandmother called 911.

“Well there wasn’t really any thought to it. I just acted out of adrenaline but the training was just at the back of my mind, so just use it.” Jairen Burns, Lifeguard

Jairen’s cousin Jackson was able to make a full recovery at the hospital. And her grandmother added, she wants everyone in the family to learn CPR before they go into the pool because they never know when they’re going to need it.