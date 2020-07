PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons USD 503 has announced plans for returning to school this August with a fully-remote campus.

The school district made the announcement on its social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter on Friday evening, stating that classes would begin completely online this fall.

The post also noted that more details are yet to come. We will have more on the plan once that information is released.

The first day of school is currently scheduled for August 26.