Parsons residents raise money for new upgrades to the city pool

PARSONS, Kan. — A local resident in Parsons is selling fireworks for the holiday weekend to help raise money for a special cause.

Breanna Nush gathered a group of community members in effort of raising money for a splash pad for the parks and rec pool.

The firework fundraiser on Saturday brought the total money raised to more than $10,000.

All proceeds go towards the splash pad, which originated a year ago when Nush was teaching her son, who has autism, how to swim and avoid the deep end.

The local pool does not have a separate kiddie area and Nush wanted to make that idea a reality.

Breanna Nush, leading the splash pad fundraising efforts, says, “I approached the commission, and unfortunately it wasn’t in our budget because the pool needs a new liner. There’s other things in our park and rec that funds need to go to, so I took it upon myself to start raising money, and that’s what I did. So, I’ve met some great ladies, and they’re behind me all the way, and that’s just what we’re doing.”

To learn more about the splash pad fundraising efforts, click here.