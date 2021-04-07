Parsons Recreation Commission to host mud run

PARSONS, Ks. — After seeing success in 2020, an event in Parsons is expanding.

The Parsons Recreation Commission will host One Baaad Mudder a week from Sunday – and this year, adults will be able to take part. The commission started the muddy obstacle course last year – which was designed exclusively for children.

Enough parents said they’d like to run it – so this year, they’ll get the chance.

Andrea Schibi, Sports and Events Director, said, “The obstacles that we’re going to be adding on may be a little intimidating, it’s going to be so much fun, we’re going to have water spraying from the firefighters and hopefully we get a huge turnout.”

Pre-registration for the event will run through April 12th – that’s next Monday. Registrations can be made up until the actual run on the 18th.