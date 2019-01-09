Parsons receives extension to correct wastewater treatment deficiencies
The city of Parsons receives an extension from the federal government to correct wastewater treatment deficiencies.
An administrative order was issued in 2012 by the EPA to correct the issue. The original deadline for compliance was December 31st of last year.
However the EPA has now extended that deadline through the end of this year giving the city time to determine if newly constructed holding basins will solve the problem.