Parsons Presbyterian Manor takes first field trip since pandemic began

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Residents at a retirement home in Southeast Kansas got to experience a first Wednesday. And they got to do so in style.

It was the first time since the pandemic that residents of Parsons Presbyterian Manor had been outside of the facility. And Wednesday’s journey involved a ride in the manor’s new van.

A grant paid for it last Summer, but the pandemic delayed things. Before last year, weekly trips had been the norm for the staff and residents.

Victoria White, Parsons Presbyterian Manor, said, “They’ve been stuck inside for almost a year now and it’s very very awesome to see them getting out, and the joy that they have right now is just amazing.”

The residents enjoyed a trip around an area lake, before grabbing lunch at a local restaurant.