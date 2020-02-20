Parsons Police to participate in Safe Enforcement Program

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Police Department will soon join other law enforcement agencies across the region to increase coverage near high schools.

From February 24 to March 6th, parsons officers will participate in the Safe Enforcement Program.

It allows school resource officers and patrol officers to zero in on young drivers and seatbelt safety.

The goal is to remind teens, driving is a privilege and to encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.

Citations will be issued to any high school driver violating traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting, or failing to buckle up.

Robert Spinks, Parsons Chief of Police, said, “The most important thing though is this is not just a small violation. It is part of a larger picture of traffic safety that our agency embodies throughout the year. And one of the things that we track is how many citations the officers make versus the number of stops.”

Chief Spinks says for every citation given in parsons, the officers give about 2.5 warnings.

He says one of the department’s philosophies is to use the lowest level of enforcement to gain the highest level of voluntary compliance.