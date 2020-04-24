Parson’s Police shows positives in 2019 annual report

PARSONS, Ks. — A new report released by the Parsons Police Department shows the city is safer than other comparable cities.

The Parsons Police Department is sharing its 2019 annual report.

Efforts they have been making to improve the area, have proved to be successful.

Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief, said, “This past year, we’ve seen a decrease in crime in Parsons, making us the safest community in southeast Kansas of any size when it comes to per capita rates of crime.”

That data comes from the uniform crime report by the FBI.

Parsons saw a decrease in crime from 2017 to 2018, from 54.1% to 46.2%, which is the most recent data.

However, they still see some room for improvement.

“Our rate of violent crime, it’s a little bit higher than I would like to see it. The real cause for that is, unfortunately, domestic violence at a felony level. If we could prevent or wipe away the felony level domestic violence, the aggravated assaults, literally our violent crime would plummet.”

Last year, the law enforcement agency added their own narcotics task force.

“We made 141 drug arrests, of which 85 were felony arrests.”

And those numbers mean they are one step closer to making their community a better place for everyone.

“Our focus is to make Parsons, Kansas and Labette County the safest area in the state.”

Chief Spinks adds the department is revamping their website.

Residents will have the ability to sign up for alerts and press releases.

He hopes this addition will allow more them to be more transparent with the community.