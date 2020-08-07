Parsons Police seeking burglary suspect

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Police Department needs your help locating a suspect wanted in a burglary on Main Street.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a business with a broken window in the 2500 block of Main Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual inside the PC repair store.

The male juvenile suspect was taken into custody on burglary, theft, and criminal damage charges.

Surveillance from the store shows there were two suspects and a computer was stolen.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the parsons police department at 620-421-7060.