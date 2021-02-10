Parsons Police makes upgrade to dispatch

PARSONS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas Police Department is running more efficiently thanks to recent improvements.

Marti Shields, Parsons Police Department Communications Director, said, “We’re going to have the good equipment in there that’s going to last and keep us going. We have a comfortable place now, when you’re sitting in there for 12 hours you really feel like you need a place that’s comfortable and made to be a dispatch.”

The remodel also includes new consoles, lockers, counter tops, and flooring. Last year the department handled 18,000 calls.