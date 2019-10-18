Parsons Police join statewide effort to reduce unrestrained child deaths

PARSONS, Ks. — Beginning October 28 through November 1, the Parsons Police Department joins other Kansas law enforcement agencies in the goal of preventing the deaths of children under the age of 19 due to no seat belts or proper child restraint.

During this time period law enforcement will be extra-vigilant when patrolling. And they will be issuing citations to anyone who does not obey Kansas law.

In a statement by Parsons Police Chief Spinks, “… [people] make sure their children have immunizations to prevent deadly diseases,” said Spinks. “But what many parents don’t think about is that wearing a seat belt properly is the best prevention of serious injury or death in a vehicle.”

According to the 2017 Kansas observational seat belt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seat belt. If the driver is buckled, about 98 percent of the children are restrained.

However, if the driver is not buckled, only 29 percent of the observed children were buckled.

“Even one child’s death is unacceptable,” said Spinks. “Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate distractions, and always buckle up!”