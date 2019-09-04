Parsons Police discover shell casings after reported shooting at intersection

PARSONS, Kan.— Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Parsons on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:20 last night, Parsons Police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of 26th Street and Belmont Avenue.

Eye witnesses say an African-American male in a black sedan pulled up to a white Dodge Charger and unloaded his gun. Both vehicles sped away from the scene in opposite directions, leaving six shell casings in the street.

Police later found the white Charger, but it was unoccupied. Drug task force officials do believe this was a targeted attack.

As police continue to investigate, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the Parsons PD at 620-421-7060 or 620-421-7057.