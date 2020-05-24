Parsons Police Department launches new website

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Police Department has recently launched a new and updated website.

The new website has new features like filling out a citizen comment online and even applying for a job.

You can sign up for alerts that the department puts out such as traffic related problems, new press releases, and information on amber alerts or silver alerts.

The department has future expanded services scheduled to roll out including options for online reporting and an ‘are you ok’ system, which will launch mid-summer.