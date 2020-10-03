Parsons Police Department eyeing dispatch upgrades

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Police Department could soon see some needed upgrades–if the price is right.

The city of Parsons will start taking bids to upgrade the department’s dispatch center on October 15th.

The upgrade would clear out the existing dispatch center, which hasn’t been updated since the police station was built in the 90’s.

Part of the work will be funded with money from the Spark program.

The money will be spent on screening and measures that will allow for social distancing for employees.

Under that program, projects must be substantially complete by December 30th.