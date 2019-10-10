Parsons Police arrest suspect after foot chase

PARSONS, Ks. — On October 9, 2019, Parsons Police officers were notified by employees of Labette Bank, located at 2121 Main in Parsons, of an attempt by three individuals to cash fraudulent checks at that location.

Officer’s arrived to find two of the suspects in a vehicle still at the location, where they were detained. However, the third suspect, Jaelyn Jamal Lee, had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. A preliminary search of the vicinity located Lee in the 2300 block of Main.

Before Officer Jordan Tomlinson could make contact, Lee preceded to take off on foot through a residential area with Officer Tomlinson giving chase.

Sergeant Joel Franklin and Police Chief Robert Spinks were able to capture Lee in the 2300 block of Corning, where they arrested him on an outstanding warrant from the City of Parsons Municipal Court. Lee is also being charged with Interference with Law Enforcement, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed that the other two men from the vehicle were attempting to pass stolen checks from Columbus, Ks. using an expired Oklahoma drivers license at two of the Labette Bank locations in Parsons. Bank tellers became suspicious and contacted the police.

Zachery Wolfe Pekar-Bates, 24 of Parsons, and Tyler Scott Sizemore, 27 of Parsons were arrested in connection with the forgery. The Parsons Police Department is filing for charges of three counts of Forgery, one count of Theft and two counts of Attempted Theft, more charges may be filed based on the conclusion of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.