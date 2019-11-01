Parsons police arrest 20-year-old in connection to Pittsburg armed robbery

SOUTHEAST KANSAS–A man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened earlier this week in Pittsburg.

David Lamont Young III, 20, of Pittsburg was identified as a suspect and authorities were looking for him. Parsons police found and arrested him in town after a brief car chase.

This all stems from an armed robbery at a snak attak at 1101 East Fourth Street in Pittsburg. The store clerk was held at gunpoint as the theif stole money from the register.

Young is being held in the Parsons jail for the chase.