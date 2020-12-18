Parsons pocket park opens to the public

PARSONS, Ks. — A local pocket park has opened for one Southeast Kansas town.

A tiny park located between two buildings called The Gathering Place, has opened in Parsons on Main Street. This was a joint effort between the city and Southeast Kansas Point of ride. The project was funded locally and several businesses in town contributed to its construction.

Jim Zaleski, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said, “It’s great that we were able to have local contractors, the assistance of the college, the fund was all local, the city stepped up with the land and some of the assistance, the bank, we just had so many people come to this cause, just because that’s how great we feel about the potential of our main street.”

Right now the park is fully operational with electricity, benches and an archway, although the fountain had to be turned off for the Winter. A dedication ceremony for the park will be held in the Spring.