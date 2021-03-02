Parsons PD receives award for 5th year in a row

PARSONS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas Police Department has been recognized – again – for keeping its city safe.

And it’s more good news for the Parsons Police Department. It’s earned the Platinum Award for traffic safety from AAA. This year, the award has only gone to 43 out of the 350 law enforcement agencies in the state of Kansas. The one for Parsons is thanks, in part, to the road and traffic safety programs the department runs year-round.

Jordan Tomlinson, Parsons Police Department Corporal, said, “We also do programs to educate teen drivers and even adult drivers about the consequences of distracted driving such as trying to operate your cellphone while driving.”

This is the 5th year in a row the department has received the award.