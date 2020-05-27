Parsons PD need public’s help in finding suspect(s) involved in drive-by shooting

PARSONS, Ks. — On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Parsons Police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Crawford for reported bullet holes in a house. Upon investigation, officers found what they believe to be several .22 caliber bullet holes in the house and one in a vehicle.

Officers recovered 3 shell casing from the surrounding area. The victims thought they were not home at the suspected time of the shooting, but the neighborhood canvass revealed that they were.

A neighborhood canvass of the area revealed that the incident may have happened around 6:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 due to neighbors hearing gunshots. The victims stated that they were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, and they did not hear the shots. There has been no reported motive for the attack and officers suspect the shooter may have shot at the wrong house.

I am asking for anyone who has information on this cowardice display of aggression that they step forward and let us know. This type of attack is uncalled for, as the victims were not believed to even be the intended target. ‘See It, Hear It, Report It’ has to work for our operation to be successful and our community safe. Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.