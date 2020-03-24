Parsons PD adopting new procedures amidst virus

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Police Department is making changes to the way it handles calls.

Effective immediately, the department lobby will remain open, but the records window is closed.

All business will be done through the dispatch window and requested documents will be delivered electronically.

Non-emergency reports will be taken over the phone, fingerprinting services are temporarily suspended, and vin inspections will be conducted using social distancing.

Officers will only respond to medical calls for service at the request of EMS.

The department will still be out in the community patrolling at this time.