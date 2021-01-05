Parsons passes essential worker resolution

PARSONS, Ks. — Essential workers are vital to keeping the country running effectively, but sometimes it becomes difficult to figure out who is essential and who isn’t.

Ross Albertini, Parsons City Attorney, said, “By doing something like this, it allows us to adapt to the situation a lot faster, rather than doing it after the fact.”

The city of Parsons recently passed a new resolution. In times of emergency, the city can make asymptomatic employees in quarantine essential workers.

“We are basically declaring certain employees to be essential for job functions, so that way we can have modified quarantines for them instead of full quarantines. and this gives our city manager the flexibility to make that declaration.”

Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development Director, said, “If there’s a water main break, and you have two of our water department employees at home under quarantine, but asymptomatic, you could bring them in on a modified quarantine, make sure everyone is safe around them, they have to wear masks, maintain social distancing, but they would be able to put and fix the water mane and that makes a lot more sense to do that than let the water mane run until they are able to come back.”

This will help make sure everyday operations won’t pile up if multiple key employees are placed in quarantine.

“Sewer and water and our water treatment plant, garbage pick up, these are essential things that would create an unsafe situation beyond what we’re facing if they weren’t accomplished on an everyday business day.”

Helping the city remain proactive in the face of a pandemic.

“This really allows us to put the boots on the ground when it’s necessary to help the residents of Parsons on those things that we might think that are just naturally taken such as water, sewer, water treatment, our garbage pick up, those types of services will not be failed to the citizens of Parsons.”