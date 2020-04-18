Parsons Music Theater Concert Series to give virtual concert via Facebook Live

PARSONS, Kan. — A group of local actors want to bring live theatre to your computer screens.

The Parsons Music Theater Concert Series will host a live performance on Facebook Live to benefit the actors fund and local arts companies affected by COVID-19.

16 performers will Skype into the live broadcast and sing, act, and dance just like they would if they were live on the stage.

Many of the cast have performed with Joplin Little Theater, Pittsburg Community Theater, as well as Parsons and Labette County High Schools.

They want to help members of the local acting community who have been affected by the pandemic and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces.

Luke Gilmore, Artistic Director of Parsons Music Theater Concert Series, says, “We just really hope that this brings people some good feeling in this time because we know that people are really overwhelmed and stressed and just need some art. You know, need some just, away from all the chaos, so we really just hope that this telecast brings people some joy and that feeling of longing to be back in the theater again.”

The live benefit concert will be Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Parsons Music Theater Concert Series’ Facebook page.

To access their Facebook page and GoFundMe, click here.