Parsons man dies within five hours of his first day in prison

EL DORADO, Ks. — A Parsons man sentenced to 25-years in prison dies within five hours of his first day in prison.

60-year-old Timothy Russell Moses died Tuesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Moses left the Labette County Jail in Oswego at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and arrived at El Dorado around 10 that morning.

According to a press release from the prison, Moses died at 2:51 p.m.

The death is being investigated by Kansas Department of Corrections and KBI.

An official cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is planned.

Moses was sentenced to 300 months in prison for murdering his roommate with a machete in 2017.