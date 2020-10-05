Parsons man arrested for having explosives and stolen handgun

PARSONS, Ks. — A Parsons man is facing multiple charges, accused of reckless driving and having explosives in his vehicle.

Labette County Sheriff Deputies found 26-year-old Tyler Dwaine Vickery’s vehicle in a ditch Saturday morning near 22,000 and and Gray Road.

The sheriff’s deputy struggled with Vickery before putting him under arrest.

Further investigation revealed the car he was driving was stolen out of Wichita, his license was suspended, there was a handgun in the vehicle reported stolen from Fredonia, and there was an explosive device in the car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called in deactivate the device.

Vickrey is currently being held at the Labette County Jail facing possession of stolen property and possession of criminal explosives among other charges.