Parsons man arrested after kicking in door and threatening resident

PARSONS, Ks. — A Parsons man is arrested early Saturday morning after kicking in the front door of a house and kidnapping a resident following after threatening to “Shoot everything up.”

At 1:42 A.M. Parsons Police Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Crawford for a report of an intoxicated man attempting to get into a house.

39-year-old Mark Lee Hendricks was found on the porch of the house, intoxicated and was detained by the responding officers.

A second 911 call to dispatch was investigated and found that Hendricks was the suspect in that call as well. The investigation revealed that Hendricks had previously kicked in the front door of another house and threatened the resident that he would “Shoot everything up,” after kidnapping the resident.

The victim was able to escape outside, and call police. Hendricks then moved to the porch of the other house where he was later detained.

Hendricks was arrested and taken to the Parsons Police Department. Charges for Aggravated Kidnapping, Criminal Threat, Aggravated Burglary, and Criminal Damage were sent to the Labette County Attorneys Office.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “Intoxication is not an excuse for criminal activity. Intoxication is a choice that is made and sometimes leads to even worse judgement. This incident seems to be isolated and not part of a larger problem.”

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, you are urged to contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.