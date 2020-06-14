Parsons, Kansas may approve pet owner ordinance

PARSONS, Kan. — Recent dog bites in Parsons may lead to approval of an ordinance requiring the owners of vicious dogs to pay for an identification microchip.

City Commissioners will consider the ordinance on Monday, and it would require the city to impound any animal that bites a person and have it implanted with a microchip to help identify the animal in the future.

The cost would be assessed to the owner if the animal is ultimately declared viscous.

The dog could later be impounded in violation of the ordinance requiring vicious animals to be removed from Parsons.

Parsons would have the option to euthanize the dog if the court deems it necessary.