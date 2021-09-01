Parsons getting new soccer field with help from former NFL Quarterback Shaun Hill

PARSONS, Kans. — Former NFL Quarterback, Shaun Hill, is helping to give his hometown of Parsons its own field of dreams.

Construction is nearly complete on the new athletic and practice fields for the Parsons School District.

The project began about four-years ago with a donation from the Shaun Hill Pass Fund. it then grew to include sponsorships from members of the community and local businesses.

“It means the world to Parsons and definitely to our youth, he’s a great example of giving back and being generous. He’s supported P-R-C for many years, 503 for many years and many other things in Parsons as well,” said Gary Crissman, Project Manager.

The fields will be the home of Parsons Varsity Soccer.

It will also be used as practice fields for Varsity and JV football — and other parsons recreation sports. The fields are expected to be finished by next spring.