PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Fire Department announces it’s new Chief.

Kenny Ward began his duties earlier this week.

He comes to his new position with more than 30 years of experience.

He worked with the Greenville, Oklahoma Fire Department and as the area Emergency Management Director.

He also worked as an OSHA Outreach Instructor and as a Trainer for Oklahoma Fire Service Training.

Former Fire Chief Jay Hawk will officially retire on December 23rd.