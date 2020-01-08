Parsons gets new Fire Chief

PARSONS, Ks. — There’s a new Chief in town leading the Parsons Fire Department.

Kenny Ward took over as Chief of the Parsons Fire Department in December.

He says the departments call load in 2019 was average compared to previous years.

Moving into 2020, Ward says the department’s top goal continues to be the safety of the community, but there’s a few things at the top of his priority list, starting with the facility.

Chief Kenny Ward, Parsons Fire Department, said, “We’re in the original building that we operated out of since 1938. And it’s got a lot of issues with it, the roof leaks, and so hopefully within this next year in 2020 that we’ll be able to start to begin to address getting into a new facility.”

Chief Ward says another priority is placing a stronger emphasis on department training.