Parsons couple arrested in a child abuse case

by: Lauren Johnson

PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons couple have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and aggravated battery.

Nathan Lee Leatherwood and Halle Yulia Parish are both connected to a child abuse case involving a 2-year-old girl after an anonymous tip was called in to the Parsons Police Department.

Authorities say the child sustained a large amount of bruising and possibly even broken bones.

She was taken to Children’s Mercy for a medical evaluation.

The Department of Children and Families is assisting in this ongoing investigation.

