Parsons couple arrested in a child abuse case

PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons couple have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and aggravated battery.
Nathan Lee Leatherwood and Halle Yulia Parish are both connected to a child abuse case involving a 2-year-old girl after an anonymous tip was called in to the Parsons Police Department.
Authorities say the child sustained a large amount of bruising and possibly even broken bones.
She was taken to Children’s Mercy for a medical evaluation.
The Department of Children and Families is assisting in this ongoing investigation.