PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons community will hold a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration this weekend in response to the death of George Floyd.

The Parsons City Commission has approved a peaceful demonstration this Saturday.

The event begins at 4 p.m. on the steps of City Hall with a processional from the City Municipal Building to the Police Department for a prayer vigil.

Speakers include Mayor Jeff Perez and members of the Parsons Police Department.

Saturday’s demonstration aims to be a stepping stone for a continued conversation on equality and racism in Southeast Kansas.

Organizers say they decided to hold an event in parsons after visiting a protest in Kansas City.

Taylor Moreland, Demonstration Organizer, said, “We just saw a lot of things from officers that weren’t to us okay. You know saying hateful things to the protesters and taunting and you know it just made me think, I’ve never encountered anything like that from Parsons Police department so we wanted to show them we appreciate that while simultaneously mourning with black people around the nation.”

Chief Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Department, said, “We have had a really good working relationship with the group so far. They were kind enough to say very good things about the Parsons police department, their issue is not with our agency or our local policing but with the larger issue of grievances and concerns that I think all of us share.”

Organizers and Chief Spinks stress that Saturday’s event is intended to be peaceful.